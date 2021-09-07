Ida could be catalyst for debt ceiling deal

ANALYSIS — Lawmakers were set to return to Washington in September staring down the twin barrels of a potential debt ceiling breach and government shutdown, while various external crises — including devastating hurricanes — buffeted a first-year president with sagging approval ratings.

The year was 2017.

At this time four years ago, unless Congress gave the Treasury Department more borrowing authority, it wouldn’t be able to pay all of Uncle Sam’s bills past Sept. 29. And on Oct. 1, without a stopgap appropriations bill, all but the most essential government functions, to protect human life and property, would cease.

But conservative Republicans were itching for a fight over spending, and then-minority Democrats weren’t about to bail out GOP leaders and clear the decks for then-President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. At least not for free: Democrats were willing to talk about the debt ceiling and a continuing resolution if paired with legislation to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as “Dreamers,” from deportation.

Then Hurricane Harvey battered Houston — the first of three massive storms in quick succession, including Irma and later Maria. Trump soon cut a deal with Democratic leaders to package a stopgap funding bill and debt ceiling suspension through Dec. 8 with initial Harvey and Irma relief.