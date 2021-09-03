Senate Democrats’ tax options include big farm gains exemption

Senate Finance Committee Democrats are considering new taxes on executive pay, stock buybacks, billionaires’ unrealized stock gains and plastic packaging materials among other options as the panel looks to cover costs of their planned $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

The latest list of possible offsets from the panel led by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon includes several policies pushed by progressives for taxing corporations and bigger carve-outs from higher taxes on assets that gain value, which could be a positive step for moderates. Options also include fees on carbon and plastic resins and several Wyden-proposed policies for taxing investment gains, according to a document circulating on and off Capitol Hill.

Proposed changes to taxing capital gains would diverge from the White House’s plan, including bigger carve-outs.

Like President Joe Biden, the Finance options include aligning the capital gains rate with the individual income rate, which would likely be a top 39.6 percent levy, and require that taxes be charged when an owner dies and assets are inherited.

But the Finance paper includes a more generous exemption, applying the tax on inherited assets only to property transferred that’s gained value of more than $5 million per person or $10 million per couple, with another $500,000 per couple allowed for homes that are primary residences. On top of that, there's a huge $25 million exemption for family farms — a major messaging point.