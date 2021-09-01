Capitol Police watchdog details more department shortcomings from Jan. 6

The Capitol Police inspector general has found widespread deficiencies in the department’s Command and Coordination Bureau and, in a separate report, said the force did not provide adequate guidance for the K-9 and bomb squad units.

The flash reports compiled by Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton are the latest in a series of reviews into what the department could have done better to prepare for and respond to the Capitol rioters seeking to disrupt the Jan. 6 certification of Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

House Administration Chairperson Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., whose panel has oversight of the Capitol Police, released the executive summaries and recommendations Wednesday, saying in a statement that they revealed “more information about the severity of the threat to the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and institutional shortcomings within the Department that must be addressed.”

The Hazardous Incident Response Division, or HIRD, which provides bomb squad functions, “contributed greatly” to the department’s mission on Jan. 6 by sweeping the Capitol complex and “rendering safe multiple hazardous devices,” Bolton wrote. On the day of the Capitol attack, explosives were found near the complex.

But coordination between the HIRD team and Capitol Police’s operational leadership was “flawed, which resulted in misinformation among officers,” Bolton found. The Hazardous Materials Response Team — a component of HIRD — lacked personnel and equipment to “successfully complete its mission,” the inspector general wrote. Lack of up-to-date policies and procedures in the division have created “ambiguity and lack of accountability and coordination,” the report says.