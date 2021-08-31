Foreign aid for Afghanistan in flux after Taliban takeover

U.S. government officials’ planning around foreign assistance to aid-dependent Afghanistan has been thrown into disarray by the Taliban’s lightning-fast takeover of the embattled country.

Lawmakers will return next month to work on annual spending measures, with the heads of the foreign aid appropriations subcommittees making clear — at the very least — that they see it as critical to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Similarly, the State Department has said it will continue to provide such aid, though those details are still being worked out.

At this point, there are more questions than answers around how the United States might continue to financially support the Afghan people — roughly half, or 18.5 million, of whom already are reliant on foreign aid.

Those big policy questions include:

• The extent to which the Biden administration might try to use foreign aid as leverage to persuade the Taliban to uphold human rights, particularly with respect to allowing refugees to leave the country and allowing women and girls to continue to pursue education and work opportunities outside the home.