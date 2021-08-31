Crypto in the infrastructure bill. Surprising? Not at all

The cryptocurrency provisions in the bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill are a lesson for fintech more broadly: Fast-growing sectors catch Washington’s attention.

While Washington has been circling for some time, the crypto industry was caught off guard when a bill funding roads, bridges, airports and tunnels contained a provision that would require crypto brokers to report activity to the Internal Revenue Service and businesses to disclose trades of digital assets over $10,000. Social media exploded with cries that this “came out of nowhere,” was “rushed,” and was added to the bill “at the last minute.”

This is a wakeup call for fintech companies that have felt they do not need to pay attention to Congress. It also should be a call to action for the millions of Americans who use crypto. Congress moves quickly when it wants to. Congress does not need to get something “right” before legislating.

Firms that were paying attention know that the crypto provisions did not come out of nowhere.

As public interest in cryptocurrency has risen, members of Congress have not been shy about voicing their interest and support or their criticism and concern — or, in some cases, their belief that cryptocurrency should be banned. While it may not have initially grabbed headlines, the focus on cryptocurrency in Congress has been rising steadily for years. Formal exploration began in 2013 when the Senate Finance Committee directed the Government Accountability Office to study tax requirements and compliance risks associated with virtual currencies. That same year, the Senate Homeland and Government Affairs Committee sent letters to federal agencies in an attempt to ascertain their virtual currency policies and initiatives.