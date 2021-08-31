Biden defends decision to end war in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a forceful defense of his decision to follow through on withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan even as some American citizens and Afghan allies were left behind.

“I firmly believe the best path to guard our safety and our security lies in a tough, unforgiving, targeted, precise strategy that goes after terror where it is today, not where it was two decades ago,” Biden said at the White House, a day after the last American troops left the country.

Biden also said the United States did not have a choice to safely maintain a small footprint in Afghanistan past Aug. 31.

The options, the president said in his speech from the State Dining Room, were withdrawal or recommitting perhaps tens of thousands of U.S. troops.

“That was the choice, the real choice,” Biden said.