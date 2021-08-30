We can’t build back better without libraries

There’s an old proverb: If you plant a tree, it provides shade for generations. As Congress prepares a budget package aimed at expanding opportunity, we must plant the tree of knowledge by rebuilding our nation’s libraries.

America’s 16,000 public libraries are footholds for working families, especially during uncertain times. They’re centers of lifelong learning, job training, digital access and lifeline services for folks from all walks of life. But our libraries are in fragile shape, and in many communities, they’re falling behind — or falling apart.

The busiest library branch in America is in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York. In 2019, it welcomed 1.7 million visitors — more than the season-long attendance of the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets combined. In addition to providing internet access, technology workshops and job readiness classes, more recently it was New York City’s second-busiest COVID-19 vaccination center. That is, until the library announced last month that it must close indefinitely due to the failure of the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The public library in Bisbee, Ariz., is smaller but no less vital to its community. It was named the Best Small Library in America in 2019. At 114 years old, the library is an architectural gem that has served the public longer than Arizona has been a state. However, roof leaks have destroyed library books, and the building’s spacious veranda has been deemed unsafe. During extreme heat, the library has to rely on swamp coolers, which add moisture and that can further damage books.

Big or small, libraries work hard to help all Americans succeed in the global economy, thrive in school and stay connected with their family and community. Parents bring babies to library storytime programs to cultivate early literacy. Technology coaching at libraries helps ensure seniors won’t be left out in our increasingly digital world. Free homework help and after-school tutoring provide a leg up for students — especially urgent now to address the pandemic learning gap.