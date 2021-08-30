Taliban sanctions complicate dire Afghanistan humanitarian picture

Humanitarian aid groups are pleading with the Biden administration to provide them legal cover to engage with the Taliban without fear of penalties after the group regained power in Afghanistan.

The aid organizations want the administration to grant them special licenses that would allow routine humanitarian programs on which the embattled country has come to rely. Those actions include transferring funds, securing permits and paying import duties and fees.

The intense and perilous efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghan allies from the Kabul airport before the month is over have monopolized much of Washington’s attention since the Taliban abruptly took over Afghanistan two weeks ago.

Humanitarian aid workers warn that an even more catastrophic situation is on the verge of erupting. They say U.S. government action is badly needed now to mitigate the potentially deadly fallout on millions of innocent Afghans.

“Can we please start the conversation about Sept. 1 — and beyond?” Ritu Sharma, vice president of U.S. programs and policy advocacy at CARE, said in an interview, referring to the day after President Joe Biden’s deadline for removing all U.S. troops. CARE is a major U.S. nongovernmental organization that receives development and humanitarian funding from the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development and other federal entities.