68 House Democrats urge more reconciliation money for Interior

Nearly 70 House Democrats have urged party leaders in both chambers of Congress for more funding in the reconciliation budget to combat climate change through the Interior Department, calling funding proposed so far “disappointing” as most of the West is in drought, wildfire seasons grow longer and species die off.

In a letter sent Aug. 25 to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., 68 lawmakers criticized the funding under the $3.5 trillion budget resolution the Senate passed in early August. The House Natural Resources Committee is set to mark up its portion of that bill, which includes funding for the Interior Department, on Thursday.

The money Interior would receive under the Senate version falls billions short of what’s required to address sweeping environmental crises, they said.

“Unfortunately, the Senate-passed budget resolution does not address DOI funding shortfalls totaling tens of billions of dollars,” the letter says. “As the nation’s principal conservation agency responsible for approximately one-fifth of the land in the United States, DOI plays a critical role in addressing the climate crisis.”

The Senate version short-changes key programs to brace against and respond to a warming world, the members said: “Simply put, we cannot claim to be taking climate change seriously if our budget fails to invest in essential DOI climate mitigation and resiliency programs.”