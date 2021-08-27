How the Senate should fix the House voting rights bill

Earlier this week, the House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a long-awaited core component of Democrats’ voting rights agenda. Despite early indications from select Republicans that they would like to work together on a revived Voting Rights Act, key partisan components of the measure make it unlikely to garner 60 votes in the Senate in its current form.

The bill seeks to reassert the ability of the federal government to curb state voting legislation that is discriminatory to voters of color. This mighty aspiration is critical to restoring the bipartisan legacy of the Voting Rights Act and protecting all voters’ access to the ballot.

For much of this year, voting advocates have held out hope that the bill could bring about real, positive change in election administration. In its current form, the measure would reinstall many of the core components of the Voting Rights Act through historically successful policies such as preclearance, transparency and a totality of circumstances review of potentially discriminatory voting rules changes.

However, we at the Bipartisan Policy Center Elections Project have three main concerns with the bill.

How it was introduced

The legislation would frame voter ID requirements above the federal minimum as evidence of vote denial, effectively neutering one of Republicans’ top election reform priorities (enhanced voter ID). In doing so, House Democrats knowingly closed the door to bipartisan compromise, in spite of broad and increasing public support for voter identification requirements (in the form of either photo ID or a number of more accessible alternatives). Moving forward, it’s crucial for Senate Democrats to approach the bill with an air of civility and compromise to advance this necessary repair to our elections system.