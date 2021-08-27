Democrats mull disapproval process to break debt limit stalemate

House Democratic leaders are considering taking a page from a similar budget standoff a decade ago that led to the first-ever U.S. credit downgrade as they look for ways to lift or suspend the statutory debt ceiling amid near-unanimous GOP opposition.

The maneuver under consideration is a resolution of disapproval process for suspending the debt limit, according to sources with knowledge of the conversations.

The procedure would give the White House the ability to waive the federal borrowing cap unilaterally, but give Congress a veto if lawmakers could muster the votes to block it. Even then the president would have the option of vetoing the resolution of disapproval, and it would take two-thirds of both chambers to override a veto.

Doing so could, in theory, inoculate both Democrats and Republicans against charges that they voted directly for lifting the nation's credit card limit. Republicans could vote to reject a debt ceiling boost, and Democrats in tough races could vote either way knowing ultimately President Joe Biden wouldn't sign any legislation that led to a financial crisis.

Still, former top aides on both sides of the aisle were skeptical such a maneuver would work this time. They said GOP conservatives would still view the legislation as effectively a vote to raise or suspend the debt ceiling without fiscal restraints.