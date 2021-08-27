Congress: Please don’t stop the music

The recording industry, dominated by three multinational conglomerates, is again lobbying Congress to add a new fee to songs played over broadcast radio stations.

There aren’t many policy issues that unite the left and right, but opposing this new fee is one that does because of how definitively harmful it would be to local communities, artists and competition.

Unlike national streaming services, broadcast radio’s core benefit is that it is free and local. Radio stations are licensed by the federal government — not to entertain you with a morning show or an interview with the hottest new band but to serve the public interest. This means ensuring the local community is informed with news, traffic and weather. This means alerting and engaging the local community in times of natural or man-made disasters. Streaming services might be able to play the songs you like, but they can never provide the breaking local news you need, especially in times of crisis.

The public utility of radio was on full display during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the industry losing approximately 50 percent of its revenue in the second quarter of 2020, stations stayed on the air, hosting public health briefings, interviewing medical experts and broadcasting changes to local health laws and reopenings in real-time. When businesses had to shut down, many radio stations gave local restaurants free airtime to inform the community if they were doing carryout.

But fulfilling radio’s federally mandated mission requires resources. Imposing a new fee like the major record labels are pushing would force many stations to change their programming and community engagement practices. Some would have no choice but to go off the air altogether. That might not concern the major labels and their corporate parents based in New York, Paris and Tokyo, but it would affect listeners in every community across America.