California’s not getting redder, but it still could get a GOP governor

ANALYSIS — With a little more than two weeks to go, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is still at risk of being recalled and replaced by a Republican in one of the most Democratic states in the country.

California hasn’t suddenly become more Republican, but a combination of the unique circumstances of the election, various current crises in the state and volatility in turnout could be the recipe for a political upset.

Joe Biden won California by 29 points over President Donald Trump in 2020, yet there’s significant evidence that the Sept. 14 recall election will be much closer.

In fact, multiple public polls show the first question (whether or not to recall Newsom) is virtually even. In order to be successful, Republicans need a majority of voters to say they want Newsom recalled. Then, a new governor is chosen (out of the 46 candidates on the ballot) by a plurality of voters. The leading Republican contender is radio talk show host Larry Elder.

Even if Democrats have not been wildly popular in California over the years, they benefit from the contrast with Republicans, who are viewed as out of step with a majority of voters. But in the recall election, it’s a simple referendum on Newsom, not a choice between him and a single opponent. It also comes at a time when the pandemic is surging, fires are raging and some voters are struggling to find what they like about their governor.