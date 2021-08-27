The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to strike down the federal eviction moratorium puts pressure on Congress to take action less than a month after House Democrats fell short of the votes needed to extend the protections to the end of the year.

Democrats are split on whether to try again to extend the ban legislatively or focus instead on a measure that would speed up state and local governments’ distribution of $46 billion in rental assistance previously provided by Congress to tenants and landlords to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., sponsor of the bill to extend the moratorium, shifted focus in a statement Friday to getting $25 billion in rental assistance authorized in December and the $21.6 billion authorized in March out faster. As of July 30, state and local governments had spent only $5.1 billion, according to the Treasury Department.

“While I introduced the original bill to extend the eviction moratorium until December 31, without the votes to pass it action must still be taken,” Waters said. “Accordingly, I immediately set to work on a legislative solution to address issues with the slow implementation of the emergency rental assistance program.”

About 6 million households are behind on rent and in danger of being evicted, according to the Census Household Pulse Survey.