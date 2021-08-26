Biden stands by withdrawal deadline despite terrorist attack

President Joe Biden, addressing the nation Thursday just hours after a lethal terrorist attack in Afghanistan, held fast to his insistence on extracting all U.S. troops from that country by Tuesday.

Biden has faced withering criticism, mostly from Republicans, for setting a fixed date for a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Those voices grew louder in the wake of Thursday’s attack at Kabul’s airport in which two bomb explosions and gunfire took the lives of at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. military personnel. An additional 18 U.S. servicemembers were injured in the attack.

Thursday was the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in a decade and marked the first American military deaths there in more than a year. An Afghanistan offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility.

But Biden told reporters in the East Room and a TV audience that U.S. intelligence agencies had predicted incidents like the one that happened Thursday, and he suggested more such attacks may be in the offing and might only proliferate if U.S. troops stayed beyond Aug. 31.

“This is why, from the outset, I’ve repeatedly said this mission was extraordinary and really dangerous, and why I’ve been so determined to limit the duration of this mission,” Biden said.