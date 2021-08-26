Attack in Kabul prompts more calls to extend withdrawal deadline

The deadly suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that left 13 U.S. servicemembers dead has prompted more calls on Capitol Hill to extend President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan. But there was no consensus on how to respond among lawmakers and the Pentagon indicated it was sticking to the deadline for now.

An additional 18 servicemembers were wounded in the attack, which took place as a suicide bomb was detonated at the airport’s Abbey Gate, followed by gunmen opening fire, said Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, which includes Afghanistan.

While Thursday’s attack was the largest loss of life for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in a decade, McKenzie said it would not deter the U.S. from its mission of evacuating as many U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghan partners as it could before the Aug. 31 deadline.

“Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” he said, and there are 5,000 people at the airport awaiting evacuation. As of today, the operation had flown 104,000 civilians out of the airport, including about 5,000 Americans. Officials believe there are about 1,000 Americans remaining in Afghanistan right now, and the Defense Department is working with the State Department to communicate with them to coordinate their extraction, he said.

McKenzie said the military is monitoring additional possible “threat streams” against personnel at the airport, including possible rocket attacks or vehicle-borne suicide bombs.