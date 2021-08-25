Roughly 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan, Blinken says

The State Department on Wednesday said it believes there are roughly 1,500 U.S. citizens left in Afghanistan who may wish to leave the country before an expected Friday deadline.

U.S. officials are in “direct contact” with approximately 500 of those Americans seeking evacuation and have provided them with “specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said during a Foggy Bottom press briefing.

As for the remaining 1,000 U.S. passport holders, Blinken said, “we are aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day, through multiple forms of communication … to determine whether they still want to leave and to get [them] the most up-to-date instructions on how to do so.”

Of that estimated group of 1,000, the secretary said some may in fact not be Americans, others may have made their way out of the country without updating U.S. embassy officials and some may have decided to stay in the country.

“These are dynamic calculations that we are working hour-by-hour to refine for accuracy,” Blinken said.