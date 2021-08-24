What ‘Buy American’ means in a global economy

President Joe Biden swept into office with a mandate to turn the page on “America First” jingoism — yet strains of economic nationalism still echo in the White House’s “Buy American” zeal.

American manufacturing is booming, with factories scrambling to hire more workers and output growing to its highest level on record. America’s global allies are helping to fuel this domestic resurgence, both as markets for our exports and as sources for inbound investment to fuel more hiring.

To ensure U.S. competitiveness and manufacturing resilience, the Biden administration should lean into global companies’ eagerness to invest in the U.S. economy and hire American workers. When it comes to accelerating our economic recovery, global investment — and global supply chains — are high-octane rocket fuel.

In fact, in the past five years, a whopping 69 percent of all new U.S. manufacturing jobs were created by international companies. That does not even include recent announcements like the 400 new union jobs being added at Mack Trucks, owned by Volvo Group North America, whose Lehigh Valley manufacturing facility the White House chose as the backdrop for its recent rollout of stricter Buy American mandates.

All told, more than $4.6 trillion in foreign investment has flowed into the U.S. economy as of last year — an increase of $187 billion over 2019, with roughly two-thirds of this gain coming from Europe. International companies employ 8 million U.S. workers, paying 20 percent higher wages than the economy-wide average and producing roughly a quarter of all U.S. exports.