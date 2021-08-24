House leaders scrap plans for budget vote; will try again later Tuesday

House Democrats early Tuesday punted a scheduled vote on a rule for floor debate that would "deem" the fiscal 2022 budget resolution as having been adopted in that chamber after hours of talks with moderate holdouts didn't yield agreement.

The rule vote was originally expected Monday, but negotiations stretched into early Tuesday before Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer's office sent a notice informing lawmakers that no further votes were planned that legislative day and that the chamber would reconvene again at noon Tuesday.

Debate on the rule, which in addition to deeming the budget adopted would set parameters for floor debate on Senate-passed infrastructure legislation and a voting rights bill, was still on Tuesday's floor schedule, for the time being.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the Capitol after midnight on the phone with Hoyer, confirming the schedule update to reporters. “We will come back tomorrow and we will take up the rule at 12 o’clock noon,” the California Democrat said, then spoke back into her cell phone: “Was I right Steny?"

Pelosi said the House won't reconvene until noon because Democrats have a caucus meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., and then a classified briefing on Afghanistan for all House members at 10:30 a.m.