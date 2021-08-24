GOP will use defense bill to highlight Afghanistan chaos

A group of House GOP party leaders and veterans of the Afghanistan war on Tuesday hammered President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal and said they’d use next week’s House Armed Services Committee markup of defense authorization legislation to keep up the pressure.

“Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee will be fighting for amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act next week when we mark up that bill to do what the Biden administration has failed to do,” said Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, a Navy veteran of the war.

The House Armed Services Committee will mark up the annual Pentagon policy bill on Sept. 1.

Evacuating Americans

In a press conference outside of the Capitol, the lawmakers accused Biden of “leaving Americans behind enemy lines” in Afghanistan and called his refusal to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces a mistake.

The comments come as thousands of newly deployed troops are working to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport following the collapse of the Afghan government and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.