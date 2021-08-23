Park Service nominee would face morale, crowding challenges

The National Park Service that awaits Charles F. "Chuck" Sams III, nominated to be agency director, needs some help.

It was just recovering from the 2019 government shutdown when the coronavirus pandemic hit, closing parks and historic sites and delaying action on a backlog of about $12 billion of repairs. Two years earlier, a federal survey had found more than a third of park service staff experienced sexual harassment monthly or more often. And the department has not had a Senate-confirmed director since January 2017.

Enter Sams, who President Joe Biden will nominate to the post, the White House said last week.

A member of and former executive director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, in Oregon, he would make history as the first Native American to run the 106-year-old agency, if confirmed by the Senate.

He'd also take on an organization trying to expand its cultural and historical profile while also accommodating surging demand at its locations. At the same time, staffing remains stretched, making it difficult to keep up with small tasks in high-demand parks.