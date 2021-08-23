One year on, the Great American Outdoors Act is making a difference

A year ago this month, the landmark Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law — a result of years of tireless advocacy by the outdoor community and hard work and negotiations by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The passage of this bill marked a tremendous victory for the outdoors and for conservationists, not to mention local economies across the country. With overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, the law provided a long-awaited $900 million in permanent annual funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and addressed the $20 billion maintenance backlog on federal public lands.

Although there is cause for celebration on this first anniversary of the law’s enactment, there is an equal amount of work ahead to fulfill its environmental and economic promises. The Great American Outdoors Act, or GAOA, was designed to advance conservation and expand access to the outdoors, and organized and concentrated efforts by federal agencies are essential to its long-term success.

The law has already led to new restoration projects and public land improvements, from replacing a dilapidated bridge in Shoshone National Forest to resurfacing roads at the Manti-La Sal National Forest. More than $285 million in projects are already underway across the national forest system in 40 states, with another 1,000 improvement projects — including campgrounds, trails and visitor centers — in the pipeline through the Forest Service and Department of Interior.

But there is still work to do to fully realize the benefits of GAOA, including prioritizing projects to help with overcrowding at many national parks, expanding opportunities for communities to access these resources and promoting additional rural development.