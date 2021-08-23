FDA gives Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine its full approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older, making it the first vaccine against the virus to earn that status in the United States.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA administrator, said in a statement. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

The vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, was given an emergency-use authorization in December, and 92 million people in the U.S. have already received a two-dose regimen, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA’s review took 97 days, a period less than half as long as the agency usually takes to consider this type of submission.

Speaking at the White House on Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden implored people who have not yet been vaccinated to get a shot.