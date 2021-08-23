Biden-Harris administration broke US commitment to Afghan women

The United States was quick to recognize that empowering women in Afghanistan was in our national security interest. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the U.S.-Afghan Women’s Council was created as a presidential initiative under President George W. Bush. This joint U.S.-Afghan effort promotes public-private partnerships and mobilizes resources to ensure that Afghan women gain the skills and stability the Taliban had denied them.

The council supports a variety of programs such as education and literacy, self-sufficiency, business education, health care, relief and support, and leadership. Members utilize their networks to empower Afghan women and create collaborations between them and American companies, educational institutions and foundations. Partners include Goldman Sachs, Kate Spade New York and Daimler Chrysler, along with many U.S. universities and other educational institutions.

To date, thousands of Afghan women have been mentored, educated and assisted in so many different ways.

The council was thriving, at least until recent events. It was an example to the world of our strong commitment to the women of Afghanistan. But what does it mean now?

In a statement last week, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush underscored their commitment to Afghan women and shared the brave sentiments of Dr. Sakena Yacoobi of the Afghan Institute of Learning, which has opened schools for girls and women around the nation. Yacoobi wrote, “While we are afraid, we are not defeated. … Ideas do not disappear so easily. One cannot kill whispers on the wind. The Taliban cannot crush a dream. We will prevail, even if it takes longer than we wanted it to.”