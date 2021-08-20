Immigration reform is a perfect fit for budget reconciliation

Several months of bipartisan Senate negotiations has yielded a stalemate on broadly popular measures that would enable certain categories of qualified immigrants — such as “Dreamers” and farmworkers — to earn legal permanent residence.

Facing the prospect of death by filibuster once again — bills legalizing Dreamers have been filibustered five times in the last 15 years — Democrats have unified around a plan to pass these measures through budget reconciliation. This should not be controversial. As the abuse of the filibuster has increasingly become the institutional norm, both parties have had to rely on the reconciliation process to pass major legislation, including the Affordable Care Act, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (which notably opened up large chunks of the Arctic National Wildlife for drilling) and the American Rescue Plan.

Opponents of the immigration measures, however, are already baldly asserting that such reforms cannot be advanced through reconciliation. These declarations do not withstand scrutiny.

Several tests — collectively known as the “Byrd rule” after the late Sen. Robert Byrd — determine whether a measure is eligible for reconciliation.

First, the policy must produce a change in “outlays or revenues;” in other words, it must have an impact on the federal budget. Irrefutably, enabling immigrants to earn permanent residence has a clear and significant budgetary impact, primarily by allowing a new class of people to become eligible for public benefits and services. For example, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that passing the Dream and Promise Act — which would enable Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status recipients to earn permanent residence — would cost $42.5 billion over 10 years.