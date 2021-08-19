Taliban takeover seen narrowing prospects for 2001 AUMF update

The prospects are dwindling for lawmakers pushing to repeal and replace a measure used to legally justify a list of counterterrorism military operations since 9/11 after the abrupt collapse of the Afghanistan government and Taliban takeover there.

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks approaches, momentum slowly had been building on Capitol Hill around updating the authorization for the use of military force that provided the legal rationale for the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan.

The 2001 AUMF contains no geographic restrictions or time limitations, and has been used by multiple administrations as the legal justification for operations against extremist groups with only scant connections to the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks. Critics -- who include Democratic progressives and moderates, as well as the libertarian wing of the Republican Party -- argue it was written too broadly, leaving it open to legal interpretations that go far beyond the original intent of Congress.

But many Republicans continue to oppose the push to repeal the AUMF and replace it with one crafted around a more narrow scope.

And their argument that the terrorist threat has not receded sufficiently to merit doing away with the expansive AUMF appears strengthened since the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan.