Sens. Hickenlooper, King and Wicker diagnosed with COVID-19

Three senators announced Thursday that they had breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Angus King, I-Maine, separately released statements in the early afternoon saying they are quarantining after receiving positive COVID-19 tests. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., said the same about two hours later.

Wicker and King said they are fully vaccinated; Hickenlooper similarly said he is "grateful for the vaccine" for limiting his symptoms.

Wicker’s spokesman Phillip Waller said the senator got tested after experiencing mild symptoms, and King said he sought one after feeling mildly feverish.

“While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King said.