Senators urge FTC to investigate Tesla ‘Autopilot’ marketing

A pair of Democratic senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how auto manufacturer Tesla is marketing its self-driving features to customers.

The letter, sent to FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes in the wake of an announcement Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the agency would investigate the company following 11 crashes where Tesla’s so-called “Autopilot” system was engaged. Most of those crashes took place after dark.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., argue in their letter that the company has falsely advertised its vehicles’ self-driving capabilities, including through a 2019 YouTube video that the company posted on its channel showing a Tesla operating without the driver's hands on the wheel.

The company's marketing, they wrote, “has repeatedly overstated the capabilities of its vehicles, and these statements increasingly pose a threat to motorists and other users of the road.”

Blumenthal and Markey, both members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, asked Khan to open an investigation into “potentially deceptive and unfair practices in Tesla’s advertising and marketing of its driving automation systems and take appropriate enforcement action to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road.”