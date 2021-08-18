National Park Service still waiting for Biden to pick a director

The last time the National Park Service had a Senate-confirmed director, Joe Biden was vice president.

Yet seven months after being sworn in, President Joe Biden has not nominated a candidate for the position, which sets the direction and policy for the management of animals, lands and people in 423 National Park Service units ranging from parks to wilderness areas and historic sites.

In between was the Trump administration, which relied on acting directors to fill the role, as it did with many of the other leadership positions within the NPS. That gave former Interior Secretaries Ryan Zinke and David Bernhart de facto control over agency decisions.

“Never in the 104-year history of the NPS has the agency gone through an entire administration without a permanent director,” Paul Anderson, president of the Association of National Park Rangers, wrote to Shannon Estonez when she was on the Biden transition team. She is now the assistant Interior secretary for fish and wildlife.

“While we know our colleagues in long-term acting positions professionally did the best they could, given the unusual circumstances, there is no doubt that this chorus of acting assignments created confusion and chaos within the agency,” Anderson wrote. “A vacuum in leadership at best causes stagnation within an organization, and at worst a decline in the ability to achieve the mission.”