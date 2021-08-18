While lawmakers and law enforcement have spoken out about the harrowing events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and how they survived them, one group remains largely unrecognized — the nonpartisan floor staff of the House and Senate.

The Congressional Management Foundation is seeking to change that, by presenting a special “Democracy Award” to all the unassuming staffers within the two chambers who keep Congress running.

“These institutional staffers rarely are recognized, and most people don’t know what they do,” said Brad Fitch, CEO and president of the foundation. “So we really wanted an opportunity just to shine a light on them, if even for a brief moment.”

Fitch’s nonpartisan group has been around since 1977, and this year marks the fourth for the awards, which the foundation dubs the “Oscars for Congress.” The winners, chosen by a selection committee of mostly former members of Congress, are members and staff working to make the legislative branch more effective behind the scenes.

Fitch said he was reluctant to call out individual floor staffers for security reasons. Instead, the foundation created a blanket award to celebrate them as a group, including legislative clerks, technicians in charge of audio and video, and staffers who work for the Senate and House parliamentarians.