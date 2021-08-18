EPA bans all food uses for the pesticide chlorpyrifos

The EPA on Wednesday announced it will ban the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on all food in response to an appellate court ruling. The pesticide has been linked to neurodevelopmental disorders in children, including low birth weight and delayed motor development.

Chlorpyrifos is typically used on crops such as strawberries, apples, broccoli, citrus and corn.

The EPA issued a final rule revoking all tolerances, which establish the amounts of the pesticide allowed on food, and said it will also issue a notice of intent to cancel all registered food uses under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

“Today EPA is taking an overdue step to protect public health. Ending the use of chlorpyrifos on food will help to ensure children, farmworkers, and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide,” Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. “After the delays and denials of the prior administration, EPA will follow the science and put health and safety first.”

In April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court ruled that the EPA must issue a final rule in response to a petition to revoke all food tolerances first filed in 2007 by the Pesticide Action Network North America and Natural Resources Defense Council.