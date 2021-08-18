Congress should deliver crypto clarity and reassert its authority

The growing congressional hyperpartisanship over the past two decades has tipped the balance of power among the three co-equal branches in favor of the executive branch. This was first noticeable after 9/11 but grew as presidents continued to assert more authority in the White House and throughout the agencies.

As a country, we’ve seen a number of consequential executive orders and regulations placed on citizens and businesses without consideration from Congress — and Congress has been unable or unwilling to stop them.

This is both ironic and tragic. The elected legislature was designed to be the strongest branch of government, as our Founding Fathers believed that legislators — representatives — were closest to the voters. Of course, while that remains true, it’s possible that legislators’ inability to work together is a result of the splintered electorate who put them in office.

Whatever the cause, the effect is a Congress that has largely abrogated its authority, which the executive branch has seized. This has allowed executive branch agencies that lack electoral accountability to regulate by enforcement — without distinct mandates or guidelines. This scene is playing out right now in a number of policy arenas, but none more acutely than among cryptocurrencies.

Over the last decade, digital assets and blockchain technology have developed from a fringe interest to a top concern of central banks and other financial institutions. But cryptocurrency remains underutilized and poorly understood. In the United States, this failure is symptomatic of congressional neglect.