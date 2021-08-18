Biden ties federal funds to nursing home vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that nursing homes must require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is expected to release an emergency rule in September affecting 1.3 million staffers in roughly 15,000 nursing homes. Federal data shows that around 60 percent of nursing home staff are currently vaccinated, although that falls as low as 44 percent in some states.

“These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm’s way,” Biden said Wednesday.

CMS said nursing home cases have risen from 319 cases on June 27 to 2,696 cases on Aug. 8. The pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 134,000 residents, according to federal data, and nearly 2,000 employees.

The news follows the administration's push for booster shots against the raging delta variant, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.