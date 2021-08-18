Biden plots vaccine booster shots

In an abrupt change of course, President Joe Biden’s health advisers announced Wednesday that all Americans should expect to receive booster shots eight months after their last shot beginning in the fall.

The White House’s top health experts — including chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Food and Drug Administration Acting Administrator Janet Woodcock — said that they have seen the ability of the vaccines to protect people from getting sick diminish, and worry that could be an early warning sign that protection against hospitalization and death will wane over time.

They emphasized protection against severe disease and mortality from COVID-19 is still robust at the moment. Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death are in unvaccinated people.

Booster shots for all Americans would begin the week of Sept. 20, with those vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors first in line.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” reads a statement by Biden’s top health experts. “For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”