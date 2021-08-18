Biden plots vaccine booster shots
Shots would begin the week of September 20 for those vaccinated earliest
In an abrupt change of course, President Joe Biden’s health advisers announced Wednesday that all Americans should expect to receive booster shots eight months after their last shot beginning in the fall.
The White House’s top health experts — including chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Food and Drug Administration Acting Administrator Janet Woodcock — said that they have seen the ability of the vaccines to protect people from getting sick diminish, and worry that could be an early warning sign that protection against hospitalization and death will wane over time.
They emphasized protection against severe disease and mortality from COVID-19 is still robust at the moment. Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death are in unvaccinated people.
Booster shots for all Americans would begin the week of Sept. 20, with those vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors first in line.
“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” reads a statement by Biden’s top health experts. “For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”
The booster plan is still subject to an independent FDA evaluation and recommendation by the CDC’s vaccine advisers. Biden plans to speak about the plan later on Wednesday.
Third doses are likely to offer an added layer of protection to people vulnerable to a breakthrough infection from the highly infectious and more deadly delta variant, and could help communities cope with surging cases without pricey lockdowns.
But the move could have devastating consequences for global supply, consuming hundreds of millions of vaccines while 99 percent of people in low income nations have not gotten their first shot.
While the Biden administration predicts the extra dose will better protect against severe disease and death in the months ahead, so far those benefits are hypothetical.
“In the first six months where we saw high rates of vaccination in high income places and nearly nothing in low income places, that is the unfortunate global health paradigm,” said Aaron Richterman, a global health expert and an infectious disease fellow at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “This is something even slightly different than that, where we're getting additional vaccinations based on very little evidence when we know these are life saving interventions in low income settings. … It may be a new low bar."
The administration's move also comes ahead of the FDA analyzing the pharmaceutical companies’ clinical trial data on third doses and the CDC analyzing its own real-world studies. Many experts called the announcement premature.
“It may be the right decision — let’s see the data — but if it were the Trump administration getting this far out ahead of FDA and CDC on something this significant, there’d be outrage. And appropriately so,” said Jason Schwartz, a Yale public health professor, in a tweet Tuesday.
Pfizer submitted phase 1 data on a third booster shot earlier this week.
Walensky previously said studies of cohorts of health care workers and other essential workers tested weekly would serve as an early alarm bell if immunity was shown to wane. Those studies are not expected to produce results until the fall, according to CDC presentation slides released last week.
The CDC’s independent advisers on vaccines, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will meet on Aug. 24 to discuss next steps on booster shots.
Part of the challenge is that the drugmakers have yet to land on a reliable “correlate of protection” — a biological signal that someone is protected from infection or not — so policymakers and clinicians are making their best guesses as to whether someone is protected based on limited data.
Neutralizing antibodies are the easiest to measure in a lab, and Pfizer and Moderna executives have cited these lab studies in order to stress the urgency of booster doses. But waning antibodies is natural, experts say, while other immune cells that rev up when an infection occurs are likely to last for years.
“Neutralizing antibodies are a good correlate of protection but they are not the only one,” said Christian Bréchot, president of the Global Virus Network.