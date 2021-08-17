White House defends Afghanistan moves ahead of Senate probes

The White House defended President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, while the Democratic chairmen of three Senate committees said their panels would investigate the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s subsequent takeover.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez said Tuesday that the committee would investigate what he called “shortcomings” in “the Biden administration’s flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal” and assess why that country’s security forces collapsed so quickly.

“Congress was told repeatedly that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces were up to the task, that it had the troops, equipment and willingness to fight,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “To see this army dissolve so quickly after billions of dollars in U.S. support is astounding.”

Scenes of chaos emerged from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, as Afghans ran alongside and climbed on top of American military planes in desperate attempts to flee the incoming Taliban militants who had taken Kabul hours earlier as Afghan security forces abandoned their posts and surrendered.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when asked Tuesday about criticism from some congressional Democrats, told reporters that the scenes of the past few days were “gut-wrenching” and “heart-wrenching” but that “these are the difficult choices you have to make as commander in chief, and that’s the choice he made.”