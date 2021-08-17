Almost four years ago, when the world was changed by Tarana Burke’s #MeToo movement and by the viral storm unleashed when survivors of serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein bravely declared their #MeToo moments, we both shared our personal experiences with sexual harassment in Congress publicly for the first time.

Our stories differed slightly: One took place more than 40 years ago, the other more recently, in 2004; one involved a sitting member of the Senate, the other a powerful staffer in the House; one of us had her face grabbed and a tongue forced down her throat, the other had her buttocks groped. But the similarities were striking: blatant instances of sexual harassment perpetrated by men more than thirty years our senior in the very institution that had made such conduct illegal in almost every other workplace in America.

We both decided to speak out about encounters we’d spent our entire careers keeping quiet about because we shared the same desire: to create a better working environment for the next generation of staffers and members of Congress. That’s why we worked together to draft, champion and ultimately pass the Congressional Accountability Act, or CAA, Reform Act — a bipartisan, comprehensive bill to overhaul Congress’ procedures for addressing harassment and discrimination. It wasn’t easy, in an increasingly polarized environment in Washington, but by the end of the next calendar year, both the House and Senate had unanimously passed the bill and it was signed into law. In doing so, Congress sent a critical message to its employees that they have a statutory right to work in a safe, harassment-free environment.

Yet today there remains one workplace where federal employees are still not protected by the foundational federal statutes — such as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — that prohibit sex-based harassment, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace: the federal judiciary. Despite its role as the key institution responsible for interpreting, enforcing, and applying those laws to every other employer in the United States, and notwithstanding decades of advocacy efforts and congressional oversight, the judiciary to this day has deprived more than 30,000 people who work there basic statutory protections.

In 2018, as Congress was hard at work on the CAA Reform Act, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to ensure the judicial branch would take similar steps after more than a dozen women came forward about the sexual harassment they suffered while working for one of the most influential federal judges in the country. After hearing from several experts who urged the judiciary to enact much-needed reforms, the director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts assured Congress that the judiciary was “committed to ensuring an exemplary workplace for every judge and court employee” and that it would take meaningful steps to do so.