USDA boosts food stamps after revised calculation of basic diet

The Agriculture Department is changing the way it calculates food stamp benefits to address what critics have long called inadequate aid to the nation’s poor, but the resulting $20 billion a year increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is already drawing Republican scrutiny.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced revisions Monday to the Thrifty Food Plan to help individuals and families receiving monthly food benefits through SNAP to better afford healthy basic diets.

The changes will result in a 21 percent increase in maximum benefits for a family of four, raising the monthly amount to $835, the department said. The average increase will be 25 percent at other benefit levels, resulting in a boost of $36 per person per month, the department said.

The Thrifty Food Plan uses a national average of food expenditures for a family of four, defined as an adult male and female ages 19 to 50 and two children under age 12. The last review was done 15 years ago.

“We wanted to make sure at the end of the day we had a Thrifty Food Plan calculation that indeed supported that family seeking a healthy diet,” Vilsack told reporters. “This is a big day.”