Let’s promote all broadband technologies to speed help to all Americans

The Senate made great strides last week in passing the largest infrastructure spending bill in U.S. history. A key cornerstone of this vital legislation is significant investment in faster broadband networks in diverse communities across America. This noble effort includes an increase in broadband access for underserved and rural areas in the wake of the immense demand for connectivity created by the pandemic.

The House should waste no time in passing this badly needed measure while expanding its scope to include support for all viable broadband technologies demanded today by consumers.

Working together on the Federal Communications Commission, we saw firsthand that connecting all Americans to high-quality, affordable broadband quickly and efficiently requires the deployment of all available technologies. Wired and wireless broadband technologies each have an important part to play.

Fiber is an effective broadband solution in many areas of the country. But an often-overlooked technology that more and more consumers are demanding is fixed wireless — an efficient, competitive and popular high-speed alternative. It is being deployed across the country, particularly in more remote areas where fiber is not feasible. With the massive investments going into the deployment of 5G wireless technologies by both national and local broadband internet service providers, fixed wireless capability is only getting better, and consumers are loving it.

Fixed wireless broadband is different from wired service. Wired broadband requires cables trenched underground or hung on poles to reach each building or home. Alternatively, fixed wireless uses radio spectrum and a single transmission point, such as a tower, that covers a wide area to provide service to many locations. Where fixed wireless broadband is available, users simply plug a small device into an outlet and within minutes they can connect to the internet — wirelessly.