Former Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell, who left the GOP to become an independent in protest of his party’s behavior in the days after the 2020 election, has died of cancer.

Mitchell announced in June he had been diagnosed with an advanced stage of renal cancer and would undergo aggressive treatment. His wife, Sherry, announced his death Monday in a statement provided to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“Paul was an American. He was the embodiment of what we can be if we choose to love and fight for what matters,” the statement said.

No public funeral has been scheduled, and the statement requested those who want to honor Mitchell “please give someone your time in a meaningful way” or donate to foster care charities, since “he cared deeply that all children were loved.”

Mitchell was first elected in 2016 and chose not to run again in 2020. The 64-year-old said he was leaving to spend more time with his son who has special needs. He had been voting by proxy in the final days of his term during the pandemic, saying that he and his wife suffer from severe asthma.