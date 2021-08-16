Effort to stop fraud tracks the one to boost vaccination rate

As states, federal agencies and businesses ramp up COVID-19 vaccination requirements in the face of resistance by a sizable minority of the population, a parallel but limited effort to stop the spread of fraudulent medical records is underway.

The spread of the delta variant at the same time as fraudulent records of vaccinations are circulating is frustrating experts trying to bring the pandemic under control. States with lower vaccination rates are currently seeing higher levels of transmission and more hospitalizations.

“If people who go out and buy fake vaccine cards get COVID, do they expect someone to put them on a real ventilator?” Andy Slavitt, a former Biden White House senior adviser, tweeted on Aug. 10.

President Joe Biden announced in late July that federal government employees would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take other precautions. His announcement followed similar requirements by Democratic politicians in New York City and California. Localities and some private businesses have also begun requiring vaccination for entry to bars and entertainment venues.

Vaccination reduces the likelihood of severe illness from COVID-19, but a slower uptake of vaccines nationwide and increasing numbers of fake vaccination cards threaten to prolong the length of the pandemic. The effort to address the fake cards involves both preventing the manufacture and sale of the fraudulent cards and knowing how to determine whether a card is fake.