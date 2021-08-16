President Joe Biden refused to bow Monday to criticism over the chaos in Afghanistan after the Taliban sacked its capital city and returned to power, blaming the country’s leaders and security forces for refusing to fight.

He said during a 4 p.m. address that he has sent troops to help with evacuations and the United States would remain focused on thwarting terrorism.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future,” he said of the beleaguered country’s fallen former government and defeated security forces. “What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future.”

The U.S. commander in chief delivered his first public remarks amid bipartisan and international criticism after the stunningly swift takeover of Kabul and other major cities by the hard-line group. After spending the weekend at Camp David, the embattled Biden broke his silence, admitting his administration miscalculated Afghan forces’ will to fight and the Taliban’s ability to so rapidly seize control of the entire country.

Biden’s message, delivered in an often stern tone, was one part strategic and one part defiant, as he stood by his decision to end America’s longest armed conflict while also taking jabs at political foes and trying to pin blame on Afghan troops and leaders after many top government officials fled Kabul once a Taliban takeover became a certainty.