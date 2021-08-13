Why ‘no corporate PAC money’ pledges are important

More than two-thirds of members of Congress cashing a check from the pharmaceutical industry ahead of the 2020 election. Gun manufacturers contributing millions to candidates vowing to stop any enactment of gun control measures. Lawmakers saying they have to pass corporate tax cuts to satisfy their big political donors. What do these stories all have in common?

Corporations have too much access and influence in Washington, thanks to all the money they can spend on politics. Money in politics was already a problem, but the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision fundamentally changed our political system. By handing corporations the same rights as people, Citizens United has allowed big corporations to spend millions of dollars each year funding candidates, running campaign ads and spending big money to influence legislation in Congress.

Washington is rigged to bend to corporate influence, which is why it’s so hard to make progress on a myriad of important issues such as lowering prescription drug prices, gun control or climate change. It’s also why Republicans made corporate tax cuts their top priority when they held control in Washington, and why protecting those corporate handouts has become nothing next to sacred for the GOP.

We started End Citizens United to fight back against this broken system and the corrosive impact that massive unlimited corporate and dark money spending has on our democracy.

One of the steps we took was to encourage members of Congress to reject corporate PAC money. Unlike other PACs, corporate PACs are controlled by corporations and often benefit from direct, unlimited and undisclosed corporate money to underwrite them. Corporations use their PACs to buy access and influence in Washington.