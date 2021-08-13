Something for everyone in infrastructure deal’s broadband section

The broadband section of the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill includes victories for Republicans and Democrats alike, leaving both sides and the telecommunications industry largely satisfied with how the legislation would allocate $65 billion aimed at closing the “digital divide” between Americans with high-speed internet access and those without.

The bulk of the funding in the bill would seek to tackle issues of access and affordability that experts on both sides of the broadband debate agree are the main obstacles to universal access. More than $42 billion would go toward broadband deployment in unserved or underserved areas, while another $14 billion would fund a monthly internet subsidy for low-income families.

Those are the marquee items the legislation’s negotiators highlighted as it methodically worked its way toward Senate passage earlier this week on a 69-30 floor vote.

“The bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t a panacea, but it’s a historic step toward bridging the digital divide,” Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., a lead negotiator, told The Washington Post.

After the bill passed, President Joe Biden said it would “deliver affordable, high-speed Internet to every American.” About a quarter of American households don’t have a broadband connection, according to a June estimate by the Pew Research Center.