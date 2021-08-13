How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered.

The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such as teaching critical race theory and federal funding for abortions. Centrist Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia sided with Republicans on amendments to oppose both, which were adopted 50-49.

But the more potent GOP amendments were ones that highlighted Democratic divisions on actual policy issues the majority party wants to include in a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that the budget resolution instructs committees to assemble.

Tax messaging

Republicans oppose Democrats’ reconciliation plan to offset trillions of dollars in new spending mostly by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. They’re hoping some Democrats will join them, and the amendment debate showed there’s bipartisan opposition to some of President Joe Biden’s tax proposals.

John Kennedy, R-La., offered an amendment — to preserve the full deferral of capital gains taxes on like-kind property exchanges — that was adopted by voice vote. Taxpayers who reinvest profits from the sale of one property into a similar, or “like kind,” property can defer paying capital gains taxes on those profits under current law.