After a “long and painful and torturous night,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has more energy than any of us. Plus, the conclusion of the yearslong infrastructure week.

Senators push their favorite songs on the floor, and Missouri Rep. Billy Long talks auctioning off a $99,000 punchbowl.

[Senators forget procedure, Cassidy lectures on diarrhea and hot FERC summer isn’t over — Congressional Hits and Misses]