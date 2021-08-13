District court leaves federal eviction protections in place

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday denied a request by two Realtor associations to overturn the federal ban on evictions due to expire Oct. 3.

The same district court in May ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was unlawful but also placed a stay on the decision, leaving the ban in place until the government could appeal. In subsequent decisions, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Supreme Court allowed the stay and the moratorium to remain in place.

That moratorium expired on July 31, and the CDC decided on Aug. 3 to provide an eviction moratorium for 60 days for most renters. The Alabama Association of Realtors and Georgia Association of Realtors asked the court to lift the stay on Aug. 4.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich said it was outside the district court’s authority to lift a stay, in light of the decisions from the higher courts. “The Court’s hands are tied,” she wrote in the opinion.

The new moratorium applies only to jurisdictions experiencing substantial or high levels of community spread of the COVID-19 virus. Although narrowed, the ban still covers about 90 percent of renters, according to the Biden administration.