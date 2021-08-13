Congress weighs whistleblower safeguards after Trump saga

The Senate Intelligence Committee wants to give whistleblowers who work for U.S. intelligence agencies groundbreaking new protections, a response to what members see as flaws in the process revealed in the leadup to President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

The committee’s new intelligence authorization bill would enable spy agency whistleblowers to more easily communicate concerns straight to Congress. It would make disclosure of the identity of an anonymous whistleblower a crime. It would empower anyone whose name was revealed against his or her will to fight back in court.

And it would make clear that no administration official can kill a complaint by simply keeping it from reaching Capitol Hill.

The proposed changes are in the fiscal 2022 intelligence measure, which the panel approved late last month.

The legislation was fueled by concerns that arose in 2019, when a report from an anonymous whistleblower from one of the intelligence agencies became the center of political debate in Washington and eventually led to Trump’s first impeachment trial in January 2020.