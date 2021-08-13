CDC’s vaccine advisers back COVID-19 booster for the vulnerable

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers agreed unanimously to recommend an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems but acknowledged that the details pose tricky questions.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, on Friday voted 11-0 to recommend a third mRNA dose for a small subset of people who fail to mount an immune response with the standard two doses and are highly vulnerable to COVID-19.

The decision came hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to make these patients eligible. The third dose is meant to help a few million people with organ transplants who take anti-rejection medications that suppress the immune system, or people with similarly compromised immune systems. They make up less than 2.7 percent of the population.

But ensuring that only people who meet that narrow category get another shot will be nearly impossible.

Some members of ACIP expressed concern that relying on an honor system would open the door to other people with chronic conditions that can impact the immune system, such as diabetes and heart disease. That could create greater demand for vaccine doses considered precious amid a global shortage.