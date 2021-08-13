Business leaders pressure Congress for immigration changes

A bipartisan coalition of business leaders announced a nationwide campaign Friday to push Democrats to include in their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants and deliver on long-promised revisions to the U.S. immigration system.

Rebecca Shi, executive director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, described the campaign as a “coast-to-coast” effort with a “seven-figure” price tag that will make the case that “immigration reform is urgent, bipartisan and belongs in the budget reconciliation.”

ABIC will host virtual and in-person events, post paid and organic social media, meet with elected officials and release reports regarding the economic impact of legislation legalizing undocumented immigrants. The campaign will stretch until the fall, when Democrats are expected to unveil the legislative text of the reconciliation bill.

ABIC will also highlight stories from individual workers and employers highlighting the need for legalization, Shi said. The campaign will be carried out in 15 states across the U.S. where ABIC’s employers are seeing labor shortages, according to Shi.

“After decades of waiting, our economy, the business community, workers and families simply cannot wait any longer,” she said.