Biden makes appointments to AbilityOne Commission

President Joe Biden is appointing four new private citizen members to the independent federal agency that supports employment for more than 42,000 individuals who are blind or have significant disabilities.

The 15-member U.S. AbilityOne Commission has 11 representatives from federal departments and agencies along with the four citizen members.

Biden will be appointing Bryan Bashin, Christina Brandt, Gabriel M. Cazares and Chai Rachel Feldblum to the commission’s citizen commissioner seats. They have vast and varied experience in providing services and business opportunities for people with disabilities in the government and private sectors, according to an announcement obtained by CQ Roll Call.

Feldblum, a Georgetown University Law Center professor and former commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, also played key roles in drafting the Americans With Disabilities Act and the 2008 ADA Amendments Act.

“There is a limit to what an anti-discrimination law, like the ADA, can do to put a dent in the unacceptable unemployment and underemployment of people with significant disabilities,” Feldblum said in a statement.